Kevin Feeley Sells 3,729 Shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,729 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $226,611.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,428,004.58. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,266 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $68,072.82.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 392 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $25,554.48.

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GeneDx Stock Performance

WGS traded up $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $59.01. 658,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $170.87.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.46 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on GeneDx from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered GeneDx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WGS

GeneDx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Kahn Swick & Foti, Levi & Korsinsky, and Bernstein Liebhard, issued fresh reminders about the pending securities class action and the August 3 lead plaintiff deadline for GeneDx investors.

Several law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Kahn Swick & Foti, Levi & Korsinsky, and Bernstein Liebhard, issued fresh reminders about the pending securities class action and the August 3 lead plaintiff deadline for GeneDx investors. Neutral Sentiment: The lawsuits focus on claims that investors were harmed during the April 16, 2025 to May 4, 2026 period, with allegations linked to acquisition performance and reimbursement weakness.

The lawsuits focus on claims that investors were harmed during the April 16, 2025 to May 4, 2026 period, with allegations linked to acquisition performance and reimbursement weakness. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman highlighted that the lawsuit stems from GeneDx’s sharp post-earnings decline and a reported 94% write-off related to the Fabric Genomics acquisition, reinforcing concerns about prior results and execution. Article Title

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in GeneDx by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,018,261 shares of the company's stock worth $132,435,000 after buying an additional 474,167 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the third quarter valued at about $48,157,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,466 shares of the company's stock worth $102,288,000 after acquiring an additional 292,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company's stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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