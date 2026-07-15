KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.56. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US's current full-year earnings is $10.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.38 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.76.

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T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7%

TMUS opened at $187.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. T-Mobile US's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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