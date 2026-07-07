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KeyCorp Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $250.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 7, 2026
Williams-Sonoma logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • KeyCorp raised its price target on Williams-Sonoma to $250 from $230 and reiterated an overweight rating, implying about 11.75% upside from the current share price.
  • The stock has a mixed analyst backdrop, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $212.65, though several firms still have bullish ratings and targets above current levels.
  • Williams-Sonoma recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.93 versus $1.80 expected and revenue of $1.81 billion, up 4.4% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. KeyCorp's price target suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $192.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Williams-Sonoma from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $223.71 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $161.76 and a 12-month high of $244.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $204.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $254,080.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,117.33. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 923,524 shares in the company, valued at $184,704,800. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 55,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,069 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,438 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

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Analyst Recommendations for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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