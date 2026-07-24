KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Entergy

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Entergy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entergy's current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.63. Entergy has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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