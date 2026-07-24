KeyCorp Comments on Exelon's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a "Underweight" rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelon's current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EXC. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.33.

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Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $47.28 on Friday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31. The business's 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon's payout ratio is 61.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,333,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,974,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Exelon by 807.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,100,575 shares of the company's stock worth $440,284,000 after buying an additional 8,987,453 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 32.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,446,103 shares of the company's stock worth $1,010,299,000 after buying an additional 5,554,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,612,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,808,000 after buying an additional 3,107,644 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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