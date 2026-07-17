KeyCorp Comments on Qorvo's Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo NASDAQ: QRVO Will Be One Wild Buy

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO - Free Report) - KeyCorp issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Qorvo in a report released on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Qorvo's current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qorvo's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qorvo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qorvo from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $97.07.

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Qorvo Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51. Qorvo has a one year low of $74.92 and a one year high of $109.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $808.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $801.31 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Qorvo has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 1,900,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $192,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,611,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,886,431.20. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 57,957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $5,818,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,880 shares in the company, valued at $32,115,952. This trade represents a 15.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,966,127 shares of company stock valued at $198,911,103. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 952.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 301.0% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo's product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

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