KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Price

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $365.00 to $341.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the software company's stock. KeyCorp's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $332.21.

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Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $243.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $240.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.15. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $214.10 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. Autodesk's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,493,167 shares of the software company's stock valued at $6,362,192,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,157,826 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,006,818,000 after purchasing an additional 70,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682,041 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,677,404,000 after acquiring an additional 123,691 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,627 shares of the software company's stock worth $752,824,000 after acquiring an additional 155,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $867,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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