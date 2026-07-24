KeyCorp Has Pessimistic Outlook of PEG Q2 Earnings

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group's current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.25.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $76.05 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm's fifty day moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 240.6% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $248,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,102,830. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $167,702.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,149 shares in the company, valued at $22,957,345.99. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 9,284 shares of company stock worth $746,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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