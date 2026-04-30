KeyCorp Has Positive Estimate for United Rentals Q2 Earnings

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the construction company will earn $11.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $11.21. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Rentals' current full-year earnings is $46.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals' Q4 2026 earnings at $12.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $47.07 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

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United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. United Rentals's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $995.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $986.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $952.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $800.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $841.29. United Rentals has a one year low of $611.93 and a one year high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,753.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,076 shares of company stock valued at $28,783,569. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,146 shares of the construction company's stock worth $98,469,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.2% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 37.2% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,358.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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