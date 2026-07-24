KeyCorp Issues Negative Forecast for NiSource Earnings

NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NiSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NiSource's current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NiSource's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NiSource from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.30.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NI

NiSource Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE NI opened at $46.71 on Friday. NiSource has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business's 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,503,587.48. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,716,003.20. The trade was a 29.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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