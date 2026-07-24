KeyCorp Issues Negative Forecast for POR Earnings

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Portland General Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Portland General Electric's current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POR. Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 target price on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $50.90.

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Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $52.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $54.62.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.24 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.12%.Portland General Electric's revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,020,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $624,857,000 after buying an additional 513,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,728,784 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $229,333,000 after buying an additional 156,164 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,342.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,643,134 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $222,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,305 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551,731 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $170,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805,796 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $134,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,185 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Juan Diego Gallegos sold 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $133,842.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $590,221.09. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,927.20. This represents a 385.36% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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