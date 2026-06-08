KeyCorp Issues Optimistic Forecast for Viper Energy Earnings

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Free Report) - KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viper Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $58.38.

Get Viper Energy alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNOM

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The company's 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -142.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.82 million. Viper Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Viper Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -475.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,739 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,093 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 73,303 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viper Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,168 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 124,259 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Viper Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viper Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc reiterated its Buy rating on Viper Energy, reinforcing a constructive outlook for the stock. KeyBanc Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Viper Energy (VNOM)

KeyBanc reiterated its rating on Viper Energy, reinforcing a constructive outlook for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains favorable, with Viper Energy receiving an average Buy rating from analysts, which suggests continued confidence in the company’s outlook. Viper Energy Inc. NASDAQ: VNOM Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Analyst consensus remains favorable, with Viper Energy receiving an average rating from analysts, which suggests continued confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised several near-term earnings estimates for Viper Energy and maintained an Overweight rating with a $65 price target , signaling expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

KeyCorp raised several near-term earnings estimates for Viper Energy and maintained an rating with a , signaling expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Neutral Sentiment: A separate analyst note trimmed some later-period estimates, including Q2 2027 and FY2027 EPS, even though the firm still kept a bullish stance on the stock.

A separate analyst note trimmed some later-period estimates, including Q2 2027 and FY2027 EPS, even though the firm still kept a bullish stance on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Viper Energy was mentioned in a general dividend-stock roundup, but the article was not specifically focused on VNOM and did not provide company-specific news.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership's assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viper Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viper Energy wasn't on the list.

While Viper Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here