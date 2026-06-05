KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Estimate for MNR Earnings

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Mach Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Mach Natural Resources' current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mach Natural Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mach Natural Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mach Natural Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Mach Natural Resources alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources Stock Performance

MNR stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. Mach Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $397.61 million. Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mach Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its position in Mach Natural Resources by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Mach Natural Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,999 shares of the company's stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Mach Natural Resources by 384.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,992 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Mach Natural Resources

In other Mach Natural Resources news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen acquired 3,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,854,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,958,828. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom L. Ward purchased 153,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,295,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,500,258.95. This trade represents a 1.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 163,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,861. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Mach Natural Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.6%. Mach Natural Resources's payout ratio is 332.47%.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mach Natural Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mach Natural Resources wasn't on the list.

While Mach Natural Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here