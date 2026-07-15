KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. KeyCorp's price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock's previous close.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.53.

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Brinker International Price Performance

Brinker International stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.31. The company had a trading volume of 155,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $100.30 and a 12-month high of $192.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $154.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 123.22% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,123 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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