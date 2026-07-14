KeyCorp (KEY) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.9702 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 17.03%.The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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KeyCorp Stock Down 0.4%

KEY stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. KeyCorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 22,826 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $494,411.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 281,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,676.24. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 90.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,370,694 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $679,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,567,184 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $424,507,000 after purchasing an additional 916,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,730,816 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,259,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $170,481,000 after buying an additional 4,709,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $164,602,000 after buying an additional 1,118,354 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank's offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company's product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

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