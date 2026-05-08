KeyCorp Lowers Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $40.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.15% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VNT. Barclays lowered their target price on Vontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vontier from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vontier from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.25.

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Vontier Trading Down 13.0%

Shares of VNT opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm's 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. Vontier has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.21 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 39.25%. Vontier's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vontier by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 42.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,140 shares of the company's stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 115,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 583,565 shares of the company's stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,040 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Vontier

Here are the key news stories impacting Vontier this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat: Q1 revenue of $750.6M topped consensus (~$737M), signaling underlying top‑line resilience across the business. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Revenue beat: Q1 revenue of $750.6M topped consensus (~$737M), signaling underlying top‑line resilience across the business. Positive Sentiment: Divestiture announced: Vontier agreed to sell a majority stake in Teletrac Navman for a $220M valuation; Vontier will receive $80M cash up front — a move that trims non‑core assets and provides liquidity. BusinessWire: Teletrac Navman Sale

Divestiture announced: Vontier agreed to sell a majority stake in Teletrac Navman for a $220M valuation; Vontier will receive $80M cash up front — a move that trims non‑core assets and provides liquidity. Neutral Sentiment: Full conference materials and transcripts posted (slides and call transcripts are available for detail on segment performance and margin commentary). These are useful for parsing management tone and FY cadence. Earnings Slide Deck (Seeking Alpha) Earnings Transcript (Yahoo)

Full conference materials and transcripts posted (slides and call transcripts are available for detail on segment performance and margin commentary). These are useful for parsing management tone and FY cadence. Negative Sentiment: Small EPS miss: Q1 EPS $0.80 vs. consensus $0.82 — a modest miss that weighed on near‑term investor sentiment despite revenue strength. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Small EPS miss: Q1 EPS $0.80 vs. consensus $0.82 — a modest miss that weighed on near‑term investor sentiment despite revenue strength. Negative Sentiment: Guidance came in light of estimates: Q2 EPS guide 0.780–0.810 (consensus ~0.83) and FY revenue guide ~$3.0B versus consensus ~ $3.1B — the revenue shortfall drove the biggest concern on growth trajectory. Guidance Details (MarketBeat / Press Release)

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

Further Reading

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