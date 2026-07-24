KeyCorp Predicts Consolidated Edison's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a "Underweight" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison's current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday. Argus set a $112.00 target price on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $107.87.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $112.81 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $94.96 and a one year high of $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 20,525 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,762,000. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company's stock.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Consolidated Edison's payout ratio is 59.76%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

Further Reading

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