KeyCorp Predicts Higher Earnings for Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $18.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.00. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Casey's General Stores' current full-year earnings is $18.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casey's General Stores' Q1 2027 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CASY. Wall Street Zen lowered Casey's General Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey's General Stores from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 price objective on Casey's General Stores in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Casey's General Stores from $662.00 to $713.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $725.09.

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Casey's General Stores Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Casey's General Stores stock opened at $781.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $715.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.60. Casey's General Stores has a 12-month low of $430.00 and a 12-month high of $806.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total value of $136,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,758,798.56. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 300 shares of Casey's General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,993,769.57. This represents a 7.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Casey's General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company's stock.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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