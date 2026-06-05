KeyCorp Predicts Increased Earnings for Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas' current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm had revenue of $358.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.0%

MGY stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 47,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the company's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros sold 119,954 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $3,513,452.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 883,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,880,409.68. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Corales sold 33,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $960,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,363,263.36. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 338,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,911,733 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas's payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp NYSE: MGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company's core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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