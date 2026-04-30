KeyCorp Predicts Zeta Global's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Zeta Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Ader anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zeta Global's current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

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Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $394.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Zeta Global's revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zeta Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Zeta Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.27.

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Zeta Global Price Performance

ZETA stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,502,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 11,162,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,159,000 after buying an additional 2,327,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,975,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 12,545.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,233,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,455,000 after buying an additional 2,215,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,136,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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