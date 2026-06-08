KeyCorp Reduces Earnings Estimates for Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals' current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals' FY2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.38 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 61.67% and a return on equity of 42.40%.

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A number of other research firms also recently commented on BSM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.05. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. Black Stone Minerals's dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, Director Ashley J. Longmaid sold 11,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $149,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 137,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,155.75. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 29,386 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $404,057.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 702,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,661,368.75. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 179,254 shares of company stock worth $2,407,265 and have sold 69,900 shares worth $978,357. Insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,107,673 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $94,461,000 after buying an additional 2,582,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,600,182 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $34,166,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,967,467 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $26,148,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,934,739 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $25,422,000 after buying an additional 356,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern University acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company's stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals L.P. NYSE: BSM is a publicly traded limited partnership that acquires and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests and producing royalty interests across the United States. The company's business model centers on holding fractional ownership in subsurface mineral estates, which allows it to earn royalty income from hydrocarbon production without taking on the capital expenditures or operating risks associated with exploration and development.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Black Stone Minerals has built a diversified portfolio spanning key U.S.

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