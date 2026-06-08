KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MNR

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Mach Natural Resources' current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mach Natural Resources' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNR. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mach Natural Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mach Natural Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mach Natural Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mach Natural Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.50.

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Mach Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of -0.32. Mach Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.61 million. Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

Institutional Trading of Mach Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mach Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $252,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,814,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,511 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,926,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mach Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,638,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mach Natural Resources

In other Mach Natural Resources news, insider Tom L. Ward bought 153,256 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,990.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 13,295,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,500,258.95. This trade represents a 1.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Wallace Mcmullen bought 3,215 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $43,820.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,859,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,020,340,668.71. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 163,541 shares of company stock worth $2,142,861 over the last 90 days. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Mach Natural Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.0%. Mach Natural Resources's payout ratio is currently 332.47%.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

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