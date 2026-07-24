KeyCorp Weighs in on FirstEnergy's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) - Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy's current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.86%.The business's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FE. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of FirstEnergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.92.

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FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. FirstEnergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $289,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,334 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,178 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company's stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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