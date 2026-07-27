Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotia boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

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Keyera Stock Performance

TSE KEY opened at C$60.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.10. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$40.09 and a 12 month high of C$61.22.

Keyera (TSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter. Keyera had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.2166667 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Keyera's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.89%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil. The firm currently has interests in about a dozen active gas plants and operates over 4,000 km of pipelines.

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