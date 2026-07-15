Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Barclays

Keyera (TSE:KEY - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock's current price.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$60.86.

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Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KEY traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$58.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 211,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,862. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$40.09 and a 12-month high of C$59.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.2166667 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil. The firm currently has interests in about a dozen active gas plants and operates over 4,000 km of pipelines.

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