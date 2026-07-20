Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $371.9167.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $315.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.35. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $152.85 and a 52 week high of $374.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Keysight Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keysight Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Keysight Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here