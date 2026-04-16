Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Keysight Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.33.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.83. The stock had a trading volume of 811,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $129.88 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.59.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,719,400. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 68.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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