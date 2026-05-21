Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock's current price.

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A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEYS. Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $337.86. 1,449,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,326. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,377,406.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $435,542,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,941.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,406,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $285,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,488 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,891,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $212,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 628,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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