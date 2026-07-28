Kforce Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Kforce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

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Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.87. Kforce has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kforce NASDAQ: KFRC Stock is a Workforce Recovery Play

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%.The company had revenue of $349.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Kforce's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

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