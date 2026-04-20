Kforce (KFRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $328.9750 million for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $332.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $328.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Kforce's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kforce Price Performance

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $30.68 on Monday. Kforce has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Kforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Kforce's payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kforce from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Kforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kforce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company's stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

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