Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $344.0 million-$352.0 million.

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Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 473,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,503. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kforce has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $582.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $332.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%.Kforce's revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Kforce has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Kforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kforce's dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Kforce from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kforce from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Kforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Kforce from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KFRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kforce by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Kforce by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Kforce by 4,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,228 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

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