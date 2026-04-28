Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.01, but opened at $40.00. Kforce shares last traded at $43.6370, with a volume of 246,752 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $330.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Kforce's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kforce has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.750 EPS.

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Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Kforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

Kforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat consensus — EPS $0.46 vs. $0.40 estimate — and management issued Q2 EPS guidance of $0.670–$0.750, signaling stronger near‑term profitability expectations. This beat + guidance combination is the primary bullish catalyst behind earlier upside in the shares. Business Wire: Kforce Reports First Quarter 2026

Q1 earnings beat consensus — EPS $0.46 vs. $0.40 estimate — and management issued Q2 EPS guidance of $0.670–$0.750, signaling stronger near‑term profitability expectations. This beat + guidance combination is the primary bullish catalyst behind earlier upside in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target lift: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $42 and put an “Outperform” rating on KFRC, implying meaningful upside versus current levels and likely supporting buy‑side interest. Benzinga: Baird Raises Price Target

Analyst upgrade/target lift: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $42 and put an “Outperform” rating on KFRC, implying meaningful upside versus current levels and likely supporting buy‑side interest. Positive Sentiment: Kforce announced a quarterly dividend of $0.40 (annualized yield ~5.0%), which can attract income‑focused investors and provide a floor under the shares. (Record/ex‑dividend dates disclosed.)

Kforce announced a quarterly dividend of $0.40 (annualized yield ~5.0%), which can attract income‑focused investors and provide a floor under the shares. (Record/ex‑dividend dates disclosed.) Neutral Sentiment: Extensive analyst and media coverage — multiple earnings call transcripts and writeups are circulating (InsiderMonkey, Yahoo/Seeking Alpha, Zacks), increasing transparency and short‑term volatility but not necessarily changing fundamentals. InsiderMonkey: Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Extensive analyst and media coverage — multiple earnings call transcripts and writeups are circulating (InsiderMonkey, Yahoo/Seeking Alpha, Zacks), increasing transparency and short‑term volatility but not necessarily changing fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst positioning: some firms (e.g., William Blair) reiterate Outperform/Buy, while others maintain lower targets (example: price target maintained at $32 by William Blair/Trevor Romeo per TipRanks entry), producing divergent signals for investors. TipRanks: Rating Reiterated

Mixed analyst positioning: some firms (e.g., William Blair) reiterate Outperform/Buy, while others maintain lower targets (example: price target maintained at $32 by William Blair/Trevor Romeo per TipRanks entry), producing divergent signals for investors. Negative Sentiment: Revenue is essentially flat year‑over‑year ($330.4M, up 0.1%) and some third‑party summaries note revenue slightly below certain consensus tallies; net income showed modest weakness versus last year — these top‑line/margin nuances are limiting enthusiasm and may weigh on the stock. QuiverQuant: Q1 Financial Snapshot

Revenue is essentially flat year‑over‑year ($330.4M, up 0.1%) and some third‑party summaries note revenue slightly below certain consensus tallies; net income showed modest weakness versus last year — these top‑line/margin nuances are limiting enthusiasm and may weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Institutional activity shows notable portfolio adjustments (large trims by several firms), which can add selling pressure or reduce conviction among larger holders. This, combined with mixed revenue trends, helps explain the stock’s downward move today. QuiverQuant: Institutional Holdings

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kforce from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded Kforce from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Kforce from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kforce from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Kforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Report on KFRC

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 93.0% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 827,046 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $24,795,000 after purchasing an additional 398,471 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 391.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 382,443 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 144.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 411,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 243,303 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 258.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,019 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 205,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 198,447 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $798.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

Further Reading

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