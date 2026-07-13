Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.23.

Several brokerages have commented on KMP.UN. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotia raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$18.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.65 and a 12-month high of C$19.49. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.39.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Killam Apartment REIT had a net margin of 86.91% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of C$96.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Killam Apartment REIT will post 1.2904074 EPS for the current year.

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Killam Apartment REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -368.68%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating and developing a $5.4 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions which target newer properties and through the disposition of non-core assets, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

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