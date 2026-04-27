Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.79, Zacks reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.82%.The firm had revenue of $270.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.490-3.630 EPS.

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Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $32.73. 2,415,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,472. The company's fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty's payout ratio is 93.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Barclays cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.38.

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Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,973 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $98,805,000 after buying an additional 1,846,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,948,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $34,341,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 243,412.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 835,246 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 834,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth about $32,679,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company's stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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