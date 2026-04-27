Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.490-3.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $45.03.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.21 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.82%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty's payout ratio is 93.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $203,514,000 after purchasing an additional 67,546 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,578,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $151,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,149,816 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $133,080,000 after purchasing an additional 115,047 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,700,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $100,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,973 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $98,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,325 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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