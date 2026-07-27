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Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Kimball Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Kimball Electronics has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from five analysts, with two buy ratings, one strong-buy rating, and two holds. The average 12-month price target is $32.00, compared with a recent share price of $24.86.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own approximately 75.99% of the company, with several firms—including AQR Capital Management and Royal Bank of Canada—increasing their positions during the first quarter.
  • Kimball Electronics’ latest quarterly results slightly missed expectations, reporting $0.33 EPS versus a $0.34 consensus and revenue of $352.92 million versus $356.27 million expected. Analysts forecast full-year EPS of approximately $1.27.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Kimball Electronics.

Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Kimball Electronics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,199 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 259,734 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 50,245 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,687 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,650 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KE opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $597.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.27 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, analysts predict that Kimball Electronics will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc is a global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider headquartered in Jasper, Tennessee. The company offers end-to-end product design and manufacturing solutions, serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across a range of industries. With a focus on precision electronics and complex assemblies, Kimball Electronics leverages advanced engineering capabilities, quality systems and lean production methods to support customers from product concept through full-scale production.

The company's core offerings include printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), system integration, tooling and test fixture development, and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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