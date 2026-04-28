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Kimball Electronics (KE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Kimball Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Q3 2026 results expected after market close on Tuesday, May 5, with analysts forecasting $0.335 EPS and $356.274 million in revenue; the earnings call is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6 at 10:00 AM ET.
  • In the prior quarter Kimball Electronics reported $0.28 EPS and $341.28 million in revenue, and analysts now project about $1 EPS for both the current and next fiscal year.
  • KE trades around $27.17 with a market cap of $657.9M, a P/E of 28.3 and a 52‑week range of $14.07–$33.19; Wall Street’s consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $32 and roughly 76% institutional ownership.
  • Interested in Kimball Electronics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3350 per share and revenue of $356.2740 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.65%.The company had revenue of $341.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.34 million. On average, analysts expect Kimball Electronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KE opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $657.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business's fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimball Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kimball Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc is a global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider headquartered in Jasper, Tennessee. The company offers end-to-end product design and manufacturing solutions, serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across a range of industries. With a focus on precision electronics and complex assemblies, Kimball Electronics leverages advanced engineering capabilities, quality systems and lean production methods to support customers from product concept through full-scale production.

The company's core offerings include printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), system integration, tooling and test fixture development, and aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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