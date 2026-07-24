Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE - Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and traded as low as $24.11. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 202,483 shares traded.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Kimball Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kimball Electronics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kimball Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KE

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 1.8%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $599.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $352.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $356.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 37.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 133,860 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 36,621 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 187,186 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 215,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 97,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company's stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc is a global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider headquartered in Jasper, Tennessee. The company offers end-to-end product design and manufacturing solutions, serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across a range of industries. With a focus on precision electronics and complex assemblies, Kimball Electronics leverages advanced engineering capabilities, quality systems and lean production methods to support customers from product concept through full-scale production.

The company's core offerings include printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), system integration, tooling and test fixture development, and aftermarket services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kimball Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kimball Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Kimball Electronics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here