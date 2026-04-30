Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.18. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 786 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KCDMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. HSBC cut Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $827.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.47 million. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 168.57% and a net margin of 13.92%.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, SAB. de C.V. operates as one of the leading manufacturers of personal care and paper‐based products in Mexico. As a locally managed subsidiary of the global Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the company focuses on the production, marketing and distribution of consumer staples designed for everyday use, ranging from facial and bathroom tissue to diapers and feminine care items.

The company's portfolio includes well-known brands such as Kleenex and Scott for tissue products, Huggies for baby care, Kotex for feminine hygiene and Depend for adult incontinence.

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