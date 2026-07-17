Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Reaches New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.3580, with a volume of 412361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Get Kimco Realty alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.88.

View Our Latest Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The company had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Kimco Realty's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kimco Realty's payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company's stock.

About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kimco Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kimco Realty wasn't on the list.

While Kimco Realty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here