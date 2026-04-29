Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$205.11.

KXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$229.00 to C$200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

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Kinaxis Price Performance

KXS opened at C$138.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of C$3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$117.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$212.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$136.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$155.34.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$189.95 million during the quarter. Kinaxis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm's flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation. Kinaxis's S&OP solution capabilities include supply and demand planning, capacity and inventory planning, and inventory management. The firm has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

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