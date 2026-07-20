Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Set at C$200.00 by National Bank Financial

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS - Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$200.00 price objective by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.41% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KXS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$245.00 to C$200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$173.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$200.00.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on KXS

Kinaxis Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TSE KXS traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$154.55. 31,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,873. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$152.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$146.05. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$117.22 and a 1 year high of C$212.45.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$230.19 million during the quarter. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 14.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinaxis

In other news, Director Robert G. Courteau sold 5,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.39, for a total value of C$758,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$4,987,543.55. The trade was a 13.20% decrease in their position. Also, insider Conrad John Mandala sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.14, for a total transaction of C$126,717.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 820 shares in the company, valued at C$112,454.80. The trade was a 52.98% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 35,934 shares of company stock worth $5,328,181 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption.

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