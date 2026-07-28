Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$153.96 and traded as high as C$157.39. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$157.27, with a volume of 72,658 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KXS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$200.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$245.00 to C$200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$173.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$200.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KXS

Kinaxis Trading Up 6.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$153.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$145.16.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$230.19 million during the quarter. Kinaxis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kinaxis

In other news, Director Robert G. Courteau sold 5,010 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.39, for a total transaction of C$758,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,945 shares in the company, valued at C$4,987,543.55. The trade was a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Conrad John Mandala sold 924 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.14, for a total transaction of C$126,717.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$112,454.80. This represents a 52.98% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,181. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption.

Further Reading

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