Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Kinder Morgan updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.360-1.360 EPS.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3%

KMI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.49. 9,700,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,316,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $34.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $196,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 164,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,238,235.20. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689 over the last three months. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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