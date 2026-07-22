Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.360-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. 9,700,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,346,278. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $196,695.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,235.20. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan reported second-quarter EPS of $0.37, beating analysts’ estimate of $0.32, and revenue of $4.48 billion, topping the $4.22 billion consensus. The company also said it achieved record second-quarter net income and adjusted EBITDA. Kinder Morgan Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Kinder Morgan reported second-quarter EPS of $0.37, beating analysts’ estimate of $0.32, and revenue of $4.48 billion, topping the $4.22 billion consensus. The company also said it achieved record second-quarter net income and adjusted EBITDA. Positive Sentiment: The board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2975 per share, or $1.19 annualized, which can support investor sentiment around income and cash flow stability. Kinder Morgan Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2975 per share, or $1.19 annualized, which can support investor sentiment around income and cash flow stability. Neutral Sentiment: Management updated FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.36, which is below the current consensus estimate of $1.49. That may temper enthusiasm despite the strong quarterly beat. Kinder Morgan Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management updated FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.36, which is below the current consensus estimate of $1.49. That may temper enthusiasm despite the strong quarterly beat. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings articles highlighted expectations for year-over-year growth and focused on key operating metrics, suggesting the market had generally anticipated an improved quarter before the release. Earnings To Watch: Kinder Morgan (KMI) Reports Q2 Results Tomorrow

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,842 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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