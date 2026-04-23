Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the pipeline company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock's previous close.

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Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KMI. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.33. 10,927,844 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,079,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $207,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 188,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,359,320.24. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 31,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,838.25. The trade was a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 29,598 shares of company stock valued at $952,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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