Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.360-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.89. 13,762,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,127,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $49,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,419.96. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,664.70. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,598 shares of company stock worth $1,552,572. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and operational beat — KMI reported $0.48 EPS vs. $0.38 consensus, with adjusted EPS +41% year-over-year and higher natural gas pipeline volumes cited as the driver; this outperformance is the primary near-term bullish catalyst. Reuters: Kinder Morgan beats first-quarter profit estimates

Q1 earnings beat and operational beat — KMI reported $0.48 EPS vs. $0.38 consensus, with adjusted EPS +41% year-over-year and higher natural gas pipeline volumes cited as the driver; this outperformance is the primary near-term bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained/increased cash return — Board approved a $0.2975 per‑share quarterly dividend (annualized $1.19), supporting yield-focused demand for the stock. Business Wire: Q1 2026 Financial Results

Dividend maintained/increased cash return — Board approved a $0.2975 per‑share quarterly dividend (annualized $1.19), supporting yield-focused demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline growth project progress — Kinder Morgan and Phillips 66 advanced the Western Gateway refined‑products pipeline after a successful open season, a structural growth item for medium‑term volumes and EBITDA. Hydrocarbon Processing: Western Gateway pipeline

Pipeline growth project progress — Kinder Morgan and Phillips 66 advanced the Western Gateway refined‑products pipeline after a successful open season, a structural growth item for medium‑term volumes and EBITDA. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying — Recent disclosed insider purchases (reported around the quarter) can be a supportive signal to some investors about management confidence. Yahoo Finance: Insiders added stock

Insider buying — Recent disclosed insider purchases (reported around the quarter) can be a supportive signal to some investors about management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Press coverage and analyst previews ahead of the print provided context on key metrics (volumes, throughput) but had limited fresh impact once Q1 results were released. Zacks: Analysts' insights

Press coverage and analyst previews ahead of the print provided context on key metrics (volumes, throughput) but had limited fresh impact once Q1 results were released. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance slightly below consensus — KMI set EPS guidance at 1.360 for FY‑2026 vs. analyst consensus ~1.390, which tempers the beat and could limit further upside if investors focus on forward earnings.

FY‑2026 guidance slightly below consensus — KMI set EPS guidance at 1.360 for FY‑2026 vs. analyst consensus ~1.390, which tempers the beat and could limit further upside if investors focus on forward earnings. Negative Sentiment: Brokerage downgrade — Wolfe Research cut KMI from "strong-buy" to "hold," which may dampen momentum among institutional buyers. TickerReport: Wolfe Research downgrade

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $25,328,000 after purchasing an additional 145,806 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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