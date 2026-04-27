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Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Kingfisher logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts have given Kingfisher an average rating of "Reduce" from six covering firms—breakdown: 2 sell, 3 hold, 1 buy.
  • Separately, Barclays recently upgraded Kingfisher from "underweight" to "equal weight," marking a relative improvement in that broker's view.
  • Shares were flat at $7.88 on low volume (31,513 vs. avg 118,600) with a 1‑year range of $6.53–$10.17, 50‑/200‑day MAs near $8.50/$8.44, and a very low debt‑to‑equity ratio of 0.02.
  • Interested in Kingfisher? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Reduce" from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Kingfisher from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGFHY

Kingfisher Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KGFHY remained flat at $7.88 during trading hours on Monday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,600. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kingfisher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc OTCMKTS: KGFHY is a leading international home improvement retailer headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company operates a network of stores and digital platforms offering a comprehensive range of do-it-yourself (DIY) and home improvement products. Kingfisher's business model focuses on delivering value to both retail customers and trade professionals through an integrated omni-channel approach.

The group's retail banners include B&Q and Screwfix in the UK and Ireland, Castorama and Brico Dépôt in France and Poland, and Koçtaş in Turkey.

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Analyst Recommendations for Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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