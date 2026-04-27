Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Reduce" from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Kingfisher from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday.

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Kingfisher Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KGFHY remained flat at $7.88 during trading hours on Monday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,600. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc OTCMKTS: KGFHY is a leading international home improvement retailer headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company operates a network of stores and digital platforms offering a comprehensive range of do-it-yourself (DIY) and home improvement products. Kingfisher's business model focuses on delivering value to both retail customers and trade professionals through an integrated omni-channel approach.

The group's retail banners include B&Q and Screwfix in the UK and Ireland, Castorama and Brico Dépôt in France and Poland, and Koçtaş in Turkey.

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