Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Plans Dividend Increase - $0.06 Per Share

Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This is a 20.0% increase from Kingstone Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Kingstone Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

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Kingstone Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.88. 105,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,737. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $273.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.86%.Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KINS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kingstone Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingstone Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company whose primary focus lies in personal and commercial insurance products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad portfolio of property and casualty lines, including private passenger auto, homeowners, inland marine, umbrella, and various small‐commercial coverage options. Distribution is handled predominantly through a network of independent agents, allowing Kingstone to maintain strong broker relationships and responsive service for policyholders.

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2010 and commenced operations following the acquisition of Kingstone Insurance Company in early 2011.

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