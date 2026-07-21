Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (KNSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $226.4880 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $214.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $206.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of KNSA opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $67.53. The stock's 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, insider John F. Paolini sold 58,424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,137,953.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,524,611.33. This represents a 47.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry D. Quart sold 13,099 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $656,259.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $628,554.60. This trade represents a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 628,427 shares of company stock worth $32,833,228. Insiders own 51.98% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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